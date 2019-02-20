The concert will be held March 24 in Lewes.

In celebration of Women's History Month, Cantabile Women's Chorus (CWC) performs "Finding Our Voice - A Women's History Month Concert" on Sunday, March 24, at 4:00 p.m. at the Unitarian Universalist Church, 30486 Lewes-Georgetown Highway in Lewes.

Cantabile Women's Chorus is a program of Music School of Delaware's Milford Branch.

This special themed performance - highlighting music and musical arrangements by women - will benefit the community outreach of People's Place. This Sussex County-based organization provides mental health and social services to vulnerable populations, with emphasis on women's and girls' health and wellness. In recognition of the important focus of this event, Delaware Lieutenant Governor Bethany Hall-Long will join us as a special guest for the occasion.

Cantabile's director, Joanne Ward is excited to launch this collaboration, especially during this time of year. "With Women's History Month as our inspiration, our ensemble will feature repertoire by women, about women and for women." She noted. "We felt this was the perfect opportunity to share this music and support a local agency that is equally committed to women."

Kim Rigby, Manager of Communications for People's Place, is also elated by the partnership. "We're proud to be part of an event like this - one that not only brings awareness to our mission but also enriches our community through excellent artistry. It's a truly distinctive experience."

The performance will include choral works written and arranged by women artists, with accompanying text by noted authors and historical female figures. It will also feature CWC's piano accompanist Georgiana Ibach as well as guest artists Amos Fayette, violin (who serves as the Music School's Milford Branch Director) and George Freeman, double bass.

Admission to the performance is by free-will donation, and proceeds will benefit programs of People's Place.

ABOUT THE MUSIC SCHOOL OF DELAWARE

The Music School of Delaware was founded in 1924 to provide excellence in music education, training and experiences for people of all ages and levels of ability. Today, the Music School is a nationally-accredited, statewide, nonprofit organization that reaches thousands of residents from Delaware, Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Maryland.

The school offers instructional programs and over 120 public performances each year, and is the only nationally-accredited program of its kind in Delaware, and the only statewide accredited community music school in the nation. The school's standard-setting instructional programs are delivered by a faculty of almost 90 expert artists and educators. Locations include branches in Wilmington and Milford and almost 20 satellite and outreach sites throughout the region.

The school administers a financial assistance program for those demonstrating financial need, and merit scholarships for the most highly-motivated students. For more information, please call the Wilmington Branch at 302.762.1132, the Milford Branch at 302.422.2043 or visit the website at musicschoolofdelaware.org.

ABOUT PEOPLE'S PLACE

Founded in 1972, People's Place, a non-profit organization, provides a wide range of mental health and social services throughout Kent and Sussex Counties as well as lower New Castle County. Clients can enter the agency's programs through multiple entry points and receive a continuum of care that will allow them to "find their path to growth and independence." People's Place services include: domestic violence shelters; hotlines and counseling; mental health counseling; emergency homeless shelter; visitation centers; foster youth services; veterans outreach; and mediation services.