Event sponsored by the youth at Byrd's AME Church will feature Evangelist Toni McDougal

Byrd's A.M.E. Church, 131 Dickerson St., Clayton, is hosting a Black History Month program Saturday, Feb. 23 at 3 p.m.

The pastor, Rev. Dawn S. Christopher, invites the community to attend.

The guest speaker will be Evangelist Toni McDougal.

Sponsors of the program are the members of the church's Young People's Division (YPD).