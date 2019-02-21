A Smyrna man was charged after he shot a deer even though he was prohibited from having a gun or ammunition due to a prior conviction, according to DNREC Fish & Wildlife Natural Resources Police.

An investigation into illegal deer hunting in January led to the arrest of a Smyrna man Feb. 18 on multiple felony firearms charges as well as deer poaching.

DNREC Fish & Wildlife Natural Resources Police arrested Melvin J. Durand, 65, in the case.

Durand shot an adult doe with a shotgun Jan. 20 on private property near Smyrna, said Lt. John McDerby; however, Durand was prohibited from owning or possessing firearms or ammunition due to a previous conviction.

As a result of the arrest and a search of Durand’s residence, police seized ammunition, a compound bow and 18 firearms.

Durand was charged with:

•19 counts of possession, purchase, ownership or control of a firearm or ammunition by a person prohibited for a prior violent crime or felony;

•one count of possession, purchase, ownership or control of a deadly weapon by a person prohibited for a prior violent crime or felony;

•one count of possession or transportation of an unlawfully taken antlerless deer.

Durand was arraigned at New Castle County Justice of the Peace Court 11, where he was released on an unsecured bond while awaiting a court appearance in the New Castle County Court of Common Pleas.

