Following dine-and-ditch incident in Seaford

The Seaford Police Department arrested an out-of-state fugitive after a series of crimes were committed on Tuesday, February 19.

Around 5 p.m., police were dispatched to Grotto's Pizza on Sussex Highway for a report of patrons leaving the restaurant without paying their bill. It was also reported the the male patron slapped a waitress on her buttocks as he left. Police were able to take the female patron, 27-year-old Summer B. Bueso-Shinn, of Silver Spring, Maryland, into custody, but the male, 28-year-old Schuyler A. Sutton, also of Silver Spring, fled to the nearby Days Inn.

Sutton was located at the hotel after reports came in of a man matching his description walking the hallways with a hunting-style bow and arrow. Police made contact with him in his room, but he refused to come out for several hours. Eventually, he surrendered and was taken into custody.

Bueso-Shinn was charged with theft under $1,500 and second-degree conspiracy and released on unsecured bond.

Sutton was charged with was charged with theft under $1,500, second-degree conspiracy, third-degree unlawful sexual contact, disorderly conduct and resisting arrest. It was also discovered he was wanted in Maryland for first-degree burglary. He was held without bail pending extradition.