The Coastal Camera Club announced a list of nationally renowned photographers to speak at its Photo Beach Bash, set to begin at 8 a.m. March 24 at the Atlantic Sands Hotel and Conference Center, 101 N. Boardwalk, Rehoboth Beach.

Attendees can explore and expand their photographic horizons, learn the tips and techniques of the pros and imagine how to take images beyond the ordinary. Presenters will include Rad Drew on “A New Frontier: Creating Extra Ordinary Images with your Mobile Phone,” Derek “Chase” Fahsbender on “The Art of the Street Portrait,” Jay Fleming on “Nautical Chesapeake Photography” and keynote speaker Joe Brady on “Producing Images With Impact.”

In addition, there will be exhibitors of photographic equipment, a raffle and door prizes, a flea market, image critiques and other related activities.

Tickets are $25 per person until Feb. 28, $30 after, and are available at bit.ly/2TaqEKc. Tickets will also be available at the door, cash only.

Two additional workshops are set for the day before the Photo Beach Bash. Joe Brady will present “Get Prints that Match Your Monitor” from 9 a.m. to noon March 23. Cost is $49; registration is available at conta.cc/2Iws2Tr.

Red Drew will present “Creative Imagery With Your Mobile Phone” from 1 to 4 p.m. March 23. Cost is $60; registration is available at bit.ly/2NmH0Kh.

For more, visit coastalcameraclub.com.