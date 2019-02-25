Michael Palmer Jr. and Sheldon Claud were arrested in the Dover post office parking lot

The Dover Police Department and Homeland Security Investigations Department arrested two men Friday, Feb. 22, on numerous drug charges after receiving MDMA (ecstasy) through the mail at the Dover post office. Assisting in the investigation were Customs and Border Patrol and United States Postal Inspections, Dover Police Department spokesman Master Cpl. Mark Hoffman said.

Both Michael Palmer Jr., 31, and Sheldon Claud, 38, were arrested without incident in the post office parking lot after receiving the package containing the drug.

In addition to the 201.2 grams of MDMA, the men were found in possession 45.2 grams of powder cocaine, 27.6 grams of crack cocaine, 532.6 grams of marijuana, 196 doses of LSD, about 1,239 bags of heroin (8.673 grams), 52 vials of THC oil (approx. 38.084 grams), a loaded 9mm handgun and $6,904 in suspected drug money.

Palmer is charged with possession of a firearm during commission of a felony, possession of heroin, possession of MDMA, possession of crack cocaine, possession with intent to deliver heroin, possession with intent to deliver MDMA, possession with intent to deliver crack cocaine, two counts of possession of LSD, possession with intent to deliver marijuana, possession of marijuana, second-degree conspiracy, possession of a firearm by a person prohibited and possession of drug paraphernalia.

He was ordered held at the Sussex Correctional Institution, Georgetown, in lieu of a $702,200 cash bond. Claud also was committed to SCI, but on a $691,200 cash bond.