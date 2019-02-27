The incident took place early Tuesday, Feb. 26

Dover police are investigating a burglary at a local food store.

An alarm activation at 4:59 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 26 sent officers to the Good News Natural Foods store at 739 S. Governors Ave., department spokesman Master Cpl. Mark Hoffman said.

Once there, officers saw someone had broken two windows at the business. Surveillance footage shows a black man using a rock to shatter the windows, Hoffman said.

Once inside, the man went through the cash registers, taking an undisclosed amount of money before leaving and running away.

Anyone with information on this crime is asked to call Dover police at 736-7130. Tips may be left anonymously.

Tips also may be submitted to law enforcement through Delaware Crime Stoppers at 800-TIP-3333 or online at delawarecrimestoppers.com; a cash reward of up to $1,000 is possible for information leading to an arrest.