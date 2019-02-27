Community charmed by their friendship

UPDATE: Monroe has been moved back to the Georgetown campus so he can be picked up by an approved foster, who will work with him in their home.

Bobbie the black and tan coonhound and Monroe the rottweiler are Rehoboth Beach’s answer to “Lady and the Tramp.”

Bobbie is a sleek, spayed, four-year-old female. She was adopted from a Pennsylvania rescue about two years ago by her owners, Elaine and Steve Hallsted of Wilmington.

“She is a little skittish, just a quiet kind of dog,” Elaine said.

Monroe is a majestic male Rottweiler, unaltered but with a docked tail. His age is unknown, but he’s suspected to be relatively young. His previous owner is a mystery.

Locals say Monroe and his brother were abandoned in the West Rehoboth area in early 2018. They ran loose, fending for themselves for months. In June, animal control was able to capture Monroe’s brother, but Monroe stayed at large.

The Hallsteads own a home in Long Neck and, on November 3, they were enjoying a weekend at the beach. Elaine went into Browseabout Books on Rehoboth Avenue while Steve waited outside with Bobbie, who was leashed.

Much like in a Disney movie, a fateful gust of wind came along and a metal sign fell to the sidewalk, startling Bobbie. She bolted and Steve quickly lost sight of her. He and Elaine searched until dark but eventually had to return to Wilmington.

“It was really heartbreaking for me,” Elaine said.

Elaine returned to the beach a few days later to post flyers. She shared Bobbie’s information on social media. Much to her delight, the sightings poured in. Bobbie was seen as far west as Rehoboth Beach Country Club, on the other side of Route 1.

About two weeks after Bobbie went missing people started reporting that she was roaming with a rottweiler in the West Rehoboth area, seen in the communities of Grande Canal Pointe and Canal Corkran.

“I was so glad, he was helping her stay grounded in the area, not going far,” Elaine said. “I felt good that they were keeping each other company and maybe he was keeping her warm. I was so worried about the cold weather.”

Thanks to social media, Emma Maring of Long Neck became involved. She had experience in trapping loose dogs and, like many area residents, was charmed by the unlikely pair.

“I wouldn’t have believed it if I hadn’t seen it with my own eyes,” she said.

But the two presented a challenge. While Bobbie was friendly, she wouldn’t let anyone approach her, and Monroe’s temperament was unknown.

Maring started attempting to trap the dogs.

“There was one particular home they visited so we set up a feeding station there that they got used to,” she said. “We trapped them in that yard three times, and Bobbie alone an additional time.”

Both dogs escaped the fenced-in yard, located in a neighborhood south of Rehoboth Avenue, every time, despite the best efforts of Maring, the homeowners and other volunteers. Bobbie usually found a way under the fence, while Monroe butted his blockhead against it until it broke.

Maring started setting traps. Bobbie realized there was a threat and stopped coming to the feeding house, but Monroe kept coming back and would walk right into Maring’s traps.

However, Maring knew Bobbie had to be rescued first. Without Monroe, she might leave the area, so each time Monroe walked into a trap, she let him walk back out.

Then, on January 30, Bobbie “gave up.”

She was spotted among some reeds in The Glade. It was a particularly cold day, and Bobbie let the resident that discovered her take her inside.

“It was cold and she was tired,” Elaine said.

Bobbie had been loose for 89 days. Remarkably, she was healthy as a horse, having only lost about three pounds.

Maring caught Monroe the next day.

“He pretty much stuck to a schedule of visiting the trap to eat, and he was right on time,” she said.

When the trap door shut, Monroe quickly started to panic. Maring went outside and laid on the ground next to the trap and talked to him. Monroe laid down too, exhausted.

“He had never been enclosed like that, not able to get out,” she said.

She called the Office of Animal Welfare. It took her, two officers and two catch poles to get him out.

“It was not good,” Maring said. “He fought them the whole way.”

Monroe got so agitated and twisted so much in the catch pole that he passed out. Eventually, they got him into the truck, and Monroe was off to the Brandywine Valley SPCA in Georgetown.

Maring was elated. “I was so happy,” she said. “Three months of tracking finally paid off.”

Monroe’s struggle, however, was far from over. At the shelter, he was fearful and showed signs of extreme anxiety. He is considered a flight risk. Fortunately, he appeared physically healthy.

After a couple weeks, they decided to move Monroe to Newark, where they have an enclosed play yard and could better work with him. Now Monroe happily spends time with other dogs at the shelter, and the staff has been spending one-on-one time with him.

“We’ve not considered Monroe ready for adoption,” said Linda Torelli, BVSPCA spokesperson.

Euthanasia is not being considered. The staff will continue to work on socializing him until he’s ready for a home. Maring and the Hallsteds occasionally visit him.

“Both dogs are warm,” Maring said. “One is at home and the other is starting a new journey in life, that this time includes love.”