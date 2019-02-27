Dover Capital City Rotary Club and Delaware Technical and Community College’s Terry Campus planted the flag on the sixth annual Flags for Heroes partnership.

The Memorial Day-related campaign will honor heroes with a display of more than 400, 3-by-5-foot American flags between May 24-31 at the intersection of Route 13 and Scarborough Road in Dover. A dedication will be held at 10 a.m. May 24.

The $50 flag donors designate the person they wish to honor.

The flags acknowledge all who put their lives on the line for others, including military members, police, emergency medical technicians, firefighters and other first responders.

It can also include people who have made a difference in a sponsor’s life. The list of sponsors and heroes will be published in the Delaware State News in a two-page ad acknowledging all honorees and sponsors on May 23.

For more, visit dccrotary.org or call 359-6036.