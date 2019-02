Delaware’s Native Species Commission will meet at 10 a.m. March 8 in Room 220 at the Kent County Administrative Building, 555 Bay Road, Dover.

The meeting is rescheduled from February’s postponement due to inclement weather.

The commission will discuss its operating procedures, 2019 priorities and subcommittee reports. For more, including the meeting agenda, visit publicmeetings.delaware.gov/meeting/62450.