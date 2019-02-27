Voters must register by March 28

Candidates for Office of City Council

First Ward:

Daniel Marabello

1 Windy Drive, Meadows at Shawnee

302-424-3722

Samuel J. Passwaters, III

317 Columbia Street

302-422-1061

Cindy Schofield

300 Matthew Circle, Mattlinds Estates

302-382-8433

Second Ward:

F. Todd Culotta

211 S Walnut Street

703-593-7673

Third Ward:

Brian C. Baer

19593 Drummond Drive, Fork Landing

858-764-1884

Douglas E. Morrow

803 N Walnut Street

302-422-5138

Fourth Ward:

Jason L. James, Sr.

1 James Drive

302-422-2825

With only one candidate for the Office of City Council in wards two and four, those candidates are entitled to assume office without a formal election.

The election for wards one and three will take place Saturday, April 27, between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m.

Please note that having registered through the State of Delaware, Kent County or Sussex County Department of Elections does not qualify you to vote in a City of Milford Election. To be eligible, you must have registered at Milford City Hall. To register to vote or to confirm registration to vote in the City of Milford, contact the city clerk's office at 302-422-1111. The deadline to register to vote in this election is 4:30 p.m. on Thursday, March 28.

Voter registration is conducted at City Hall, Monday through Friday, from 8 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. Extended voter registration times will be held on Thursday, March 7, from 4:30 to 8 p.m. and Saturday, March 23, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.