In the Smyrna School District, incumbent Scot McClymont has filed for re-election

One seat will be up for vote in the Smyrna School District Board of Education election in May, but the filing deadline for candidates is Friday, March 1.

The five-year term of board member and current president Scot McClymont is finished this year, and he has filed for re-election. He is the only candidate who has filed as of today, Feb. 28, at 9 a.m., according to the Kent County Department of Elections website.

To be eligible, a candidate must be a citizen of the United States and Delaware, must live in the school district and must be 18 or older at the time of the election. Candidates can’t be a paid employee of the district subject to rules and regulations of the board and must never have been convicted of embezzlement.

Candidates must file with the Kent County Department of Elections by Friday, March 1 at 4:30 p.m.

School board member filing packets are available online at electionskc.delaware.gov or at the Department of Elections, 100 Enterprise Place, suite 5, Dover, from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday except state holidays.

The filing form must be notarized if not completed in the department's office.

Candidates must also complete and submit a certificate of intention to the state election commissioner.

For more information, see the website electionskc.delaware.gov or call the Kent County Department of Elections, (302) 739-4498.