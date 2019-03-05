The Delaware State Police Troop 5 Administration held its Year in Review community meeting Feb. 19 at the Seaford Volunteer Fire Department.

Troop 5 Commander Capt. Alice Brumbley provided an overview of the work done by the men and women of DSP Troop 5 in 2018.

Through early offender identification and intervention, Troop 5 reduced robberies 43 percent with a 58 percent clearance rate. With assistance from investigative units, DSP Troop 5 increased proactive drug investigations by 40.8 percent. Burglaries were the lowest on record, with a 45 percent clearance rate. Thefts were the lowest in 13 years, with a historic high clearance rate of 47 percent. Troop 5 also achieved its highest record since 2013 by increasing DUI arrests 23 percent. This success was the result of collective effort and rapid communication between criminal investigative units and neighboring agencies. Numerous troopers were awarded for their achievements in high-profile cases, including homicides, burglaries, a hostage event and other efforts that saved lives.

Equally important to crime fighting and traffic enforcement measures is the commitment to suppress and prevent crime through community outreach and engagement efforts. In 2018, Troop 5 embarked on several community-based programs to build trust, open lines of communication and foster positive and open relationships that are inclusive of all citizens and the police, all aimed at crime reduction and making communities as safe as possible. Some of the most memorable events in 2018 included a career day at Phillis Wheatley Elementary School; Night Out Against Crime events; community café; donation drives for school supplies, coats and food; and the launch of several new efforts, including “Hidden in Plain Sight” drug awareness for parents, an interdepartmental field day for Carvel Gardens children and uniting Explorer Post members with Maryland Explorers to attend the National Law Enforcement Memorial service in Washington, D.C.

Troop 5 Needy Family project also partnered with Crossroads Community Church for gift deliveries to 15 households and the Elizabeth Murphey School, for a total of 96 people served.

“By fostering strong and transparent relationships with the community and by addressing the crime and traffic trends in an efficient, proactive manner, the hardworking men and women of Troop 5 will continue to provide professional, competent and compassionate law enforcement services to Sussex County,” said Brumbley.

For more, visit dsp.delaware.gov/troop-5.