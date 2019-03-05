Crossroad pipe work underway

Double Bridges Road between Parker House Road and Muddy Neck Road will be closed at 7 a.m. Monday, March 11.

The road should be open by 7 p.m. on March 15.

Detour Route: Double Bridges Road to Parker House Road to Beaver Dam Road onto Muddy Neck Road and return to Double Bridges Road.

Detour signage will be posted for motorists.

Crossroad pipes carry water from one side of the road to the other. Corrugated metal pipes eventually corrode and develop holes. Once holes start to form, the fill dirt on the outside of the pipe that supports the road can be lost into the pipe. This can create a sink hole and can actually cause the pipe to collapse if it is not caught or replaced in time. Once the pipe starts to collapse, the structure can no longer safely carry traffic and/or properly transport the water flow through the pipes. DelDOT typically replaces deteriorated corrugated metal pipes with either reinforced concrete pipes or HDPE (plastic) pipes with a significantly longer life span.



