Incumbent Scot McClymont was the only candidate to file for the Smyrna Board of Education by the March 1 deadline, according to the Kent County Department of Elections.

McClymont is serving his first five-year term on the board, and that term ends June 30.

The election would have been in May, but no election is needed.

McClymont’s new five-year term starts in July.

For more information, see the website electionskc.delaware.gov or call the Kent County Department of Elections, (302) 739-4498.