The Delaware State Police held graduation ceremonies for the 92nd Delaware State Police and 87th Municipal Recruit Class on Feb. 14 at Dover High School.

The ceremonies celebrated and recognized the successful completion of law enforcement training of 28 Delaware state troopers and 23 law enforcement officers representing the Dover Police Department, Department of Natural Resources Police Division of Fish & Wildlife, Delaware Natural Resources Police Division of Parks and Recreation, Delaware River & Bay Authority, Dewey Beach Police Department, Camden Police Department, Georgetown Police Department, Newark Police Department, Milford Police Department, Smyrna Police Department and the University of Delaware Police Department.

The Governor’s Outstanding Recruit Trooper Award went to Trooper Trevor Pendleton, Delaware State Police. The Attorney General’s Award for Legal Excellence went to Trooper Michael Aberman, Delaware State Police. The Secretary of Safety and Homeland Security Award went to Trooper Jodi Salyer, Delaware State Police.

The Delaware Police Chiefs’ Council Award went to Officer Timothy Hader, Delaware River and Bay Authority. The Delaware State Police Academy Law Enforcement Core Values Award went to Patrolman Elizabeth Nunez, Georgetown Police Department. The Outstanding Proficiency in Police Firearms Award went to Trooper Douglas Schwartz, Delaware State Police; and Officer Timothy Hader, Delaware River and Bay Authority.

The Delaware State Police Academy Physical Fitness Award went to Trooper Thomas Vincent, Delaware State Police; and Officer Connor Smith, Delaware Natural Resources Police Division of Parks and Recreation.

