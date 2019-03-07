The 55-plus Council of the National Association of Home Builders honored Noble’s Pond with two gold and six silver awards at its annual Best of 55-plus Housing Awards on Feb. 19 at the International Builders Show in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The Best of 55-plus Housing Awards are the industry’s national awards program honoring excellence in building design, marketing and lifestyles in housing for the mature adult. The awards serve as a showcase for quality housing, innovation and emerging trends that appeal to the 55 and older demographic.

The NAHB honored Noble’s Pond with gold awards for best 55-plus design center and best 55-plus direct mail piece or campaign; and silver awards for best 55-plus community, best 55-plus detached home 2501 to 3,000 square feet; best 55-plus detached home over 3,000 square feet, best 55-plus builder of the year; best 55-plus online marketing campaign and 55-plus specialty award.

For more, visit nahb.org and noblespondhomes.com.