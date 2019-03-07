Delaware State Police said the car was traveling on Pearson's Corner Road when it went off the road and hit a tree.

A Smyrna woman died in a one-car crash west of Cheswold early this morning, March 7.

Delaware State Police said the crash happened at about 1:48 a.m.

A 20-year-old Smyrna woman was driving a 2008 Volkswagen Passat north on Pearson’s Corner Road south of Dinah’s Corner Road when the car went off the road on a curve.

The car hit a mailbox and plastic trash can, went into a yard and hit a tree.

The driver and a passenger were thrown from the car. Police said the occupants weren't wearing seat belts.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene. Police aren't releasing her name until her next of kin are notified.

The passenger, a 26-year-old Smyrna woman, was taken to Christiana Hospital and admitted in serious condition with non-life threatening injuries.

The road was closed for about five hours while the crash was investigated.