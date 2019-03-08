Tributes everywhere.

1. Wish you could’ve seen Van Halen in their prime? The closest thing you’ll get to experiencing them is the tribute group Van Halen Nation.

The New Jersey-based band carries a swagger similar to the original, delivering classics like “You Really Got Me,” “Panama,” “Dance The Night Away,” “Hot For Teacher” and more.

You can rock out with the Van Halen Nation at The Queen, 500 N. Market St., Wilmington at 8 p.m., Friday. COST $15. INFO thequeenwilmington.com or (202) 730-3331.

2. After relaxing by day, you can cut loose with Country By Night.

The Southern band energizes listeners with a mix of country, rock and pop covers of tunes by big artists such Luke Bryan, Jason Aldean, Thomas Rhett, Kid Rock, Johnny Cash, Sublime and more. The band also plays original tunes.

Country By Night will give you many reasons to dance when they play the Irish Eyes Pub & Restaurant, 213 Anglers Road, Lewes from 9:30 p.m. to 12 a.m., Saturday. COST Free. INFO irisheyespub.com or 645-6888.

3. Freddie Mercury fans will have a good time with the band 33 1/3 Live’s Killer Queen Experience.

Led by Jim Drnec, the band faithfully creates Queen’s studio recordings live on stage, including all the vocal harmonies that made the records great.

Fill your Queen quotient at the Smyrna Opera House, 7 W. South St., Smyrna at 7:30 p.m., Saturday. COST $16 general admission; $14 members, military and seniors; $8 children (ages 12 and younger). INFO smyrnaoperahouse.org or 653-4236.