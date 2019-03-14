Cause of death: gunshot wound to upper torso

UPDATE, March 14: According to Delaware State Police, the death of a female victim found along the side of a Laurel Road last week has been ruled a homicide.

The Delaware Division of Forensic Science has determined the cause and manner of death to be a gunshot wound to the upper torso.

According to Master Corporal Melissa Jaffe, there have been no other reports of suspicious activity in the area the body was found, on South Shell Bridge Road, near Broad Creek Estates. Extra police patrols have been added in that area.

"Contrary to the social media reports of [there] supposedly being multiple bodies found, the Delaware State Police are currently conducting one investigation involving a suspicious death," Jaffe said.

---

UPDATE, March 12: According to Delaware State Police Master Corporal Melissa Jaffe, the death is "suspicious in nature" and the DSP Homicide Unit is investigating the case.

---



UPDATE: Police have confirmed the deceased to be a female.

---

Delaware State Police are conducting a death investigation after a body was found in Laurel. The adult victim’s identity is unknown at this time.

On March 9, at around 7:30 a.m., troopers were dispatched to South Shell Bridge Road, in the area of Broad Creek Estates, for a victim found dead on the side of the road.

The body was turned over to the Delaware Division of Forensic Science for autopsy.

The investigation is in its early stages. Further information will be released as it becomes available.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. J. King at 302-741-2821. Information may also be provided by calling Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333 or via the internet at http://delaware.crimestoppersweb.com.