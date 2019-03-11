The League of Women Voters of Sussex County will host a public forum on the proposed Delaware End of Life Options Act from 2 to 4 p.m. April 1 at the Lewes Public Library, 111 Adams Ave.

Maria Spencer, eastern regional campaign manager for Compassion and Choices, will present background information on medical aid in dying and explain details of the Ron Silverio/Heather Block End of Life Options Act. The proposed legislation would allow a terminally ill adult who has decision-making capacity the right to request and self-administer medication to end his or her life in a humane and dignified manner.

The purpose of the program is to provide information and a forum for discussion. While the League of Women Voters currently does not hold a position on the issue, the Delaware State League is expected to take it into consideration this spring.

The Compassion and Choices Volunteer Network is working to grow Delaware’s volunteer infrastructure to educate the public, empower healthcare consumers and advocate for expanded options at the end of life.

For more, visit sussexlwv.org.