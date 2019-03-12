A new senior living facility could be opening in the Hockessin/Pike Creek area.

At the Greater Hockessin Area Development Association’s monthly meeting Monday, Feb. 18, Greg Elmore of Oregon-based E2K Consulting presented a preliminary plan for the Hockessin Senior Living group home.

The proposed new three-story building on two adjacent parcels in the 6000 block of Limestone Rod (Route 7) would feature 115 units with 137 beds in one and two-bedroom suites, and a 26-unit memory care facility for residents that need extra attention.

The two lots are zoned NC21, which according to New Castle County Third District Councilwoman Janet Kilpatrick, means the owners can build the facility by right since no zoning change is necessary.

The facility would have two entrances/exits onto Limestone Road, as required for emergency situations, according to Elmore.

He added that he expects there to be “low impact” on the existing traffic along Limestone Road due to staggered shift change times for its 50-plus employees.

The 35-foot-high building also falls 10-feet under the county’s height limit of 45-feet, Elmore said.

The location, which Elmore said is still in the final stages of the sale process, will also be subjected to a wetlands study. An existing wetland stands roughly 700-feet from the building’s location.

Barring any unforeseen delays, Elmore said that the building process would last between 10 and 12 months, with the modular building going up in roughly 10 months.

“We’ve streamlined the process pretty well,” he said, later adding that less than half of the 10-acre site would be developed.

Several residents questioned various areas the new facility could potentially impact, with Hockessin Historical Society President Joe Lake asking Elmore what the parent company, Columbia/Wegman Acquisitions, was prepared to donate to the Hockessin Fire Company for the impact it would have on county EMS services.

“We’re already stretched from the very same type of care facilities like you’re proposing,” Lake said.

The Hockessin area is home to a number of senior care and living facilities, including Cokesbury Village, Brookdale Hockessin, The Summit, and Windsor Place, among others.

Elmore noted that while Hockessin Senior Living would not be a medical facility, professionals on staff would be able to assess residents in a manner that would keep EMS from being called “frivolously.”

“We have impact fees for every development that goes up,” Kilpatrick said.

She also noted that while the plans may have to go before the Board of Adjustment, it is a non-voting issue for council.

Residents also expressed concern for residents from the memory care facility “wandering off” and creating a community risk or trespassing, and the impact the facility’s food service department would have on the environment.

GHADA president Mark Blake said they would organize a focus group for the roughly five to seven residents adjacent to the property that may have concerns about being impacted by lighting at the facility.