The Delaware Department of Transportation announced contractor A-Del Construction Co. will be lengthening the left turn lane from Route 41/Newport Gap Pike onto Faulkland Road eastbound, Wilmington.

This project will also consist of concrete medians removed at the intersection; new traffic signal installed; and the extension of sidewalks along Faulkland Road from Oakland Drive to the intersection.

During phase one of the project, Faulkland Road, west of Route 41/Newport Gap Pike, will be closed at 8 p.m. on April 1 until 5 p.m. April 15, pending weather.

Motorists traveling westbound will be detoured south of Route 41/Newport Gap Pike to Milltown Road onto Duncan Road and return to Faulkland Road. Motorists traveling eastbound will take Duncan Road south to Milltown Road east onto Route 41/Newport Gap Pike and back to Faulkland Road.

Motorists can anticipate road closures, lane and/or shoulder closures. Flaggers will be on-site to direct motorists. Motorists should be aware that construction personnel and equipment will be operating in close proximity to the travel lanes and anticipate lane shifts.