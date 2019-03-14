The suspect is 41-year-old Henry Fordham of Magnolia

A Magnolia man arrested March 11 for robbery and then released on his own recognizance, now is a suspect in a home break-in.

Dover police are searching for 41-year-old Henry Fordham in connection with the residential burglary that took place Friday, March 9 in the 100 block of Pine Street, department spokesman Master Cpl. Mark Hoffman said.

The homeowner told police he had come home that day and found the interior of the home had been disturbed while he was gone. The next day he found a sawhorse against a window that he had not placed there himself.

The homeowner spotted Fordham running away and later found his identification card inside the home.

This information was not known to Dover police when, on March 11, Fordham was arrested for allegedly snatching away a man’s wallet while inside a pizza restaurant on South New Street. Police caught Fordham in the area of South State and Loockerman streets; he apparently was under the influence and struggled with police at their headquarters building, Hoffman said.

Fordham eventually was charged with robbery, theft, resisting arrest and disorderly conduct, then released.

Hoffman said Dover police have obtained new warrants for Fordham’s arrest due to the home burglary.

Anyone with information on Fordham’s whereabouts is asked to call Dover police at 736-7130. Tips may be left anonymously.

Tips also may be submitted to law enforcement through Delaware Crime Stoppers at 800-TIP-3333 or online at delawarecrimestoppers.com; a cash reward of up to $1,000 is possible for information leading to an arrest.