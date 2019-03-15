The store is located at 512 N. Dupont Highway

Dover police detectives are investigating a recent commercial burglary.

The break-in took place sometime between 6 and 8:21 a.m. Thursday, March 14 at the Oreck vacuum business at 512 N. Dupont Highway.

The burglar smashed a front window with a rock and once inside stole merchandise. The individual then ran away.

Anyone with information on this crime is asked to call Dover police at 736-7130. Tips may be left anonymously.

Tips also may be submitted to law enforcement through Delaware Crime Stoppers at 800-TIP-3333 or online at delawarecrimestoppers.com; a cash reward of up to $1,000 is possible for information leading to an arrest.