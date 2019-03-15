No known suspects

Delaware State Police are investigating a shots-fired incident that occurred Thursday evening.

The incident occurred on March 14, around 11:30 p.m., when troopers were dispatched to the 29000 block of Colonial Estates Avenue within the Colonial Estates Mobile Home Park in Millsboro, for a report of shots fired. A residence and a vehicle had been struck by gunfire.

Inside the residence during the incident was a 63-year-old female and two teenagers. The residents were not injured as a result of the incident.

There is no suspect information at this time.

This case remains under investigation. Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Troop 4 Major Crimes Unit Detective Williams-Snipes at (302) 856-5850. Information may also be provided by calling Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333 or via the internet at http://delaware.crimestoppersweb.com.