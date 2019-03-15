28-year-old Kevin D. Handy Jr, of Dagsboro, charged

Delaware State Police arrested a Dagsboro man after a traffic stop led to the discovery of drugs.

The incident occurred on Tuesday, March 12, at 6:45 p.m. According to police, troopers observed an equipment violation on a tan Mercedes Benz that was traveling northbound on Long Neck Road on Millsboro. A traffic stop was initiated and, upon approach, a strong odor of marijuana was detected by police. The driver, 28-year-old Kevin D. Handy Jr.. was found to have a suspended license.

A search led to the discovery of 377 bags of heroin (approximately 2.639 grams), 3.67 grams of cocaine, 3.84 grams of marijuana, drug paraphernalia and over $300.00 in suspected drug proceeds.

Handy was taken into custody without incident and charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance in a tier two quantity, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance in a tier two quantity, two counts o f possession of drug paraphernalia, misdemeanor possession of marijuana and traffic violations. He was committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on $51,502 secured bond.