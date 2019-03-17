The May 3 and 4 event will feature an appearance by a World War II C-47

The Air Mobility Command Museum at Dover Air Force Base will commemorate the 75th anniversary of the World War II D-Day operations in France with a series of special events from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday, May 3 and 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, May 4.

“We are paying tribute to those who served, their sacrifices and the history,” Museum Director John Taylor noted.

A major event will be a visit by the historic C-47 aircraft, nicknamed “That’s All Brother,” which served as the lead aircraft of the 800 planes that dropped two American airborne divisions into France on June 5-6, 1944.

“That’s All Brother” will be stopping at the AMC Museum on its way to take part in anniversary celebrations in France.

The aircraft will be parked near the Museum both days for the public to see up close, Taylor said.

In addition, there will be a special appearance by Corp. George Shenkle and Joe Morettini, two former U.S. Army paratroopers who jumped over Normandy on June 6, 1944. These men were flown to their jump points aboard the “Turf and Sport Special,” a C-47 now on static display inside the Museum.

Both men will be available for autographs.

Saturday, May 4, will feature aircraft fly-overs by “That’s All Brother,” as well as a C-130 Hercules, C-5M SuperGalaxy and C-17 Globemaster III.

There will be many historical presentations, briefings, and re-enactors on the D-Day operations throughout the day, including a World War II encampment.

The evening will close with a swing dance with 1940s music performed by the “Smooth Sound Big Band” of Milford.

All events will be held on the grounds of the AMC Museum and are free to the public.

The museum’s gift store will feature a number of event-oriented items for sale.

As parking space is limited, military ID card holders are asked to enter Dover AFB, park at the motorcycle training lot and walk to the museum through the south ramp open area.

Non-ID holders may enter the grounds via the museum entrance on Delaware Route 9.

Food and refreshments will be available during the day from a variety of vendors.

All events are subject to change.

For additional information, contact Operations Manager Michael Hurlburt at 302-677-3855 or email operationsmanager@amcmuseum.org.

This effort is supported by the 436th Airlift Wing and the AMC Museum Foundation.