Registration will open March 18 for Delaware DigiGirlz 2019, to be held for the first time in Sussex County on May 15.

Eighth- and ninth-grade girls — ages 13-15 — will spend a day filled with hands-on learning that feature careers in the science, technology, engineering and mathematics fields. DigiGirlz Day is designed to encourage young women to explore the possibilities available in those fields.

DigiGirlz will begin at 8:30 a.m. May 15 at the Delaware Technical Community College Jack F. Owens Campus, 21179 College Drive, Georgetown. Pre-registration is mandatory; continental breakfast and lunch will be provided.

This year’s DigiGirlz Day features several different career track explorations including game design, drones, 3D digital art and mixed-reality robotic coding. Additional offerings will include creating 3D jewelry, learning about phishing, virtual reality, circuitry, social media and photo/video editing.

DigiGirlz is sponsored by Delaware’s Department of Technology and Information, Microsoft, Delaware Department of Education, Delaware Technical and Community College, Wilmington University, University of Delaware, Cyber Streets and the Delaware Center for Educational Technology.

For registration and more, visit bit.ly/2TPR98d.