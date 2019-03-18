St. Anne’s Episcopal School, 211 Silver Lake Road, Middletown, will welcome Howard C. Stevenson to speak to parents, faculty, staff and individuals interested in promoting racial literacy in schools from 6 to 7:30 p.m. March 27.

Registration is required at stannesde.org/howard-stevenson.

Stevenson is a recognized clinical psychologist and researcher on negotiating racial conflicts using racial literacy for K-12 schools and in community settings. His research publications and clinical work involve developing culturally relevant "in-the-moment" strengths-based measures and therapeutic interventions that teach emotional and racial literacy skills to families and youth. His most recent publication is “Promoting Racial Literacy in Schools: Differences that Make a Difference.”

Stevenson is the Constance Clayton professor of urban education, professor of Africana studies, in the human development & quantitative methods division of the Graduate School of Education at the University of Pennsylvania. He holds a Ph.D. in clinical psychology and is an expert on psychology, racial literacy and racial trauma, having served as a clinical and consulting psychologist working in impoverished rural and urban neighborhoods across the U.S. since 1985.

For more, visit stannesde.org.