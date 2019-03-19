Between Two Mile Road and Cedar Grove Church Road, Harrington.

Burnite Mill Road to be closed for drainage improvements, 7 a.m. March 25 until 3 p.m. March 29, pending weather, between Two Mile Road and Cedar Grove Church Road, Harrington.

Maintenance crews will be removing and replacing the crossroad pipe for drainage improvements. Detour signage will be posted for motorists.

Motorists can contact DelDOT 24/7 to report any travel or traffic related issues at the following numbers: 800-324-8379 or (302) 659-4600. Cell in Delaware - Dial #77



