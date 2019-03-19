Celebrate Poultry Day in Delaware.

Today is Tuesday, March 19, 2019, the 78th day of the year.

Today’s weather:

Sunny today with a high of 44. Low 30.

From our calendar

Toddlers ages 1 to 5 and guardians get in free at Bombay Hook National Wildlife Refuge, 2591 Whitehall Neck Rd., Smyrna. Children are developing cognitive skills and being in nature can expose them to sights and sounds that might go unnoticed in their everyday setting. Take children on the wildlife drive, walk a trail, climb a tower, read a nature book and look at wildlife exhibits in the visitor center.

Visit our online community calendar at: https://www.doverpost.com/thingstodo or go to our homepage at www.doverpost.com and click on “calendar” from the menu bar for more area happenings.

A special day:

Today is Poultry Day. Poultry and the poultry industry contribute greatly to Delaware’s economy, yet the biggest question surrounding the industry has remained unanswered for decades: Why did the chicken cross the road?

Morning chuckle:

Why do people turn the car radio down when they are lost?