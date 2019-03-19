Sussex Academy’s Eric Anderson Attends School Choice Leaders of Color Conference

Sussex Academy’s Head of School Eric M. Anderson recently attended the School Choice Leaders of Color Conference hosted by the National Alliance for Public Charter Schools in Washington, D.C.

The two-day conference featured networking opportunities for charter school leaders advocating for increased charter school funding.

Anderson participated in a Capitol Hill Action Day where had a face to face meeting with Sen. Tom Carper and meetings with the offices of Sen. Chris Coons and Rep. Lisa Blunt Rochester. Anderson, along with other school leaders of color from around the country, attended a roundtable session with speakers from the Bill and Melinda Gates and the Walton Foundations, two large charter school supporters. He also participated in a listening session with the board of directors of the National Alliance for Public Charter Schools, where he had the opportunity to hear from Jeb Bush Jr., managing partner of Jeb Bush and Associates; Shirley Franklin, former mayor of Atlanta, Georgia, and president of Clarke-Foundation and Associates; and former Sen. Mary Landrieu.

The conference also included a reception honoring the National Alliance’s School Leaders of Color, co-hosted by the National Alliance for Public Charter Schools, the Diverse Charter Schools Coalition and the National Congress for Black Women. Attendees included nearly 50 charter school leaders from 18 states, elected officials and their staffs and education advocates.