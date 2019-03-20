Many charities will pick up your items free of charge.

Places to donate

• Goodwill: Furniture, appliances, housewares, clothing, electronics, sporting goods and exercise equipment and more. www.GoodwillDE.org

• Salvation Army: Clothing, housewares, electronics and more. www.SAtruck.org

• Big Brothers Big Sisters: Clothing, housewares, books, toys and more. www.DonateBBBS.com

• Vietnam Veterans of America: Clothing, baby items, housewares, electronics, books, toys, bikes, “almost anything.” www.VVA.org

• Habitat For Humanity ReStore: Furniture, appliances, housewares, building materials and more. www.habitat.org

• Brandywine Valley SPCA: Pet collars, harnesses, beds, toys, carriers, towels, sheets and more. www.BVSPCA.org

• Catholic Charities: Clothing, housewares, furniture, appliances and more. www.CCWilm.org

• National Network to End Domestic Violence: Cell phones. www.NNEDV.org

• Dress For Success: Career clothing for women. www.dressforsuccess.org

• Angel Wings Memory Gowns: Wedding dresses. www.AngelWingsMemoryGowns.org

• Stuffed Animals For Emergencies: Stuffed animals. www.StuffedAnimalsForEmergencies.org

• The Dreaming Zebra Foundation: Art supplies and musical instruments. www.DreamingZebra.org