The Delaware Cannabis Advocacy Network, Delaware NORML Inc. and Delaware United are partnering for a Spring Cannabis Advocate Training Tutorial from 6 to 7:30 p.m. March 27 at Wilmington Public Library, 10 E. 10th St.

Attendees will find out about the network’s Spring Outreach Strategy and learn about the tools and techniques to spread awareness about the urgent need for immediate cannabis policy reform in Delaware.

Anyone interested in helping to advocate for cannabis legalization, and/or anyone interested in learning more about what steps are being taken to legalize cannabis in Delaware, is encouraged to attend and learn effective tools and techniques to help legalize cannabis for all adults. Attendees will use the tools to volunteer or take the strategies and materials back to neighborhoods to help spread the word about cannabis policy reform throughout Delaware.

For more, visit delawarecannabis.org.