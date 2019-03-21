Ocean View business closed

The Delaware State Police Financial Crimes Unit is investigating an Ocean View business in which customers purchased appliances that were never received.

The investigation began in the beginning of February 2019, when troopers were made aware of an incident in which a customer purchased appliances from Coastal Maytag, located at 30459 Cedar Neck Road, and the items were never delivered.

Further investigation revealed that numerous customers had paid for appliances without ever receiving them or a refund. To date, around 30 fraudulent complaints have been filed with the Delaware State Police regarding Coastal Maytag.

Coastal Maytag remains closed at this time. The case is under investigation by the Delaware State Police Troop 4 Financial Crimes Unit. There have been no charges filed at this time. Detectives will be working in conjunction with the Attorney General’s Office on this case.

If you believe you were a victim of this crime. police ask that you report your case by May 1, 2019, to Detective McCabe at 302-856-5850. Information may also be provided by calling Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333 or via the internet at www.delaware.crimestoppersweb.com.