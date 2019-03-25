Almost 900 attendees of all ages came out to attend Nanticoke Health Services’ seventh annual Heart of Good Health: A Community Health Event & Partner Expo, held March 16 at Laurel High School.

The mission is to provide the Western Sussex County community with education and information on many aspects of living a healthy lifestyle.

The health fair featured free health screenings, health information and displays, family-friendly activities, a scavenger hunt and vendors including health care providers, nonprofit organizations and private businesses that provide services for the community.

For sports fans, Baltimore Ravens Linebacker Matt Judon signed autographs for the community and had a special meet and greet with two lucky local youths who were nominated as part of the “Nanticoke Grants a Wish” program.

Nanticoke thanked the Laurel School District and the Laurel and Western Sussex communities for their continued support of the event. Nanticoke also thanked this year’s sponsors: Fabulously Fit Sponsors Nanticoke Medical Staff and the Kim and Evans Family Foundation; and Eating Right Sponsors Delaware 211 and La Raza 100.3 and Maxima 95.3 of The Voice Radio Network.