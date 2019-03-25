Sens. Tom Carper and Chris Coons and Rep. Lisa Blunt Rochester announced on March 22 a $2,774,036 grant award from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services to Wilmington Head Start for their 2019 operating budget.

Wilmington Head Start Inc. is a free preschool program that provides services to the child and the family. Its core program is tailored to meet the needs of children ages 3-5. The program includes literacy and social skills for the children and parental involvement and educational opportunities for the parents.

“Ever since I was governor, I’ve been laser focused on supporting early education and strengthening families,” said Carper. “A strong foundation at this level is one of the most important things we can do to set children up to succeed at school. That is why programs like Head Start are so important to the community. They give children a safe place to learn, prepare for school and connect families with community resources.”

“The most important investments that we can make as a country are in our children, and there are few better ways to give American children opportunities to succeed than with early access to quality education,” said Coons. “The Head Start program changes lives, and I’m excited that Wilmington Head Start is getting the type of federal support it needs to make a difference for so many Wilmington families.”

“By providing access to learning opportunities, nutritious food, health screenings and essential support services, Head Start programs play a critical role in holistically supporting children and strengthening families across our state,” said Blunt Rochester. “I am proud to continue to support and fight for funding for Wilmington Head Start and programs like it because they provide safe, inclusive spaces for our children to grow and learn.”