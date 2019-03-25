Sen. Chris Coons, a member of the Senate Judiciary Committee, released a statement March 22 after special counsel Robert Mueller provided Attorney General William Barr with the report from his investigation.

“Since the day that Robert Mueller was named special counsel, his investigation’s most essential purpose has been to give an assessment of whether there was unlawful cooperation between the Trump campaign and Russian efforts to interfere in the election and whether there was obstruction of justice in an effort to interfere with that investigation. Now that his work has concluded, we must ensure that the rule of law is upheld and that the American people get the information they deserve from this extensive investigation,” said Coons.

“Attorney General Barr must now provide the special counsel’s full report and additional investigative materials to Congress. Congress needs to have access to all the information from the investigation that does not need to remain classified or be kept confidential in order to avoid interference with other, ongoing investigations,” said Coons.

“Finally, Attorney General Barr needs to publicly and unequivocally commit to allowing additional, relevant investigations into President Trump’s business and campaign activities, like those in the Southern District of New York, to proceed without interference from the Trump administration or the Department of Justice,” said Coons.

“Special counsel Mueller’s investigation has been anything but a partisan witch hunt. It has produced 37 indictments and guilty pleas, including from several of President Trump’s most senior business and political advisors. Attorney General Barr must now ensure that justice is served and that the American people are provided the information they deserve from the special counsel’s investigation,” said Coons.