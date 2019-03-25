More than 1,000 students and advisers from up to 48 schools will gather at the state fairgrounds in Harrington for the Delaware Technology Student Association State Conference on April 3-4.

Judges representing business, industry and college will be on hand as students compete with almost 1,850 total contest entries. Medalists will be recognized in each contest.

Contests will include architecture, CAD, digital video production, dragster design, engineering design, flight, maglev vehicles, robotics, rocketry, structural engineering, system control technology and video game design. Each competitive event requires students to apply science, technology, engineering and mathematics skills to solve technical problems, conduct research and invent solutions.

DETSA is a career and technical student organization dedicated to students interested in the future of invention, innovation, engineering, and technology. Members participate in technology-focused competitive events, take part in community service and become leaders at the local, state and national level. TSA incorporates curricular and co-curricular experiences to emphasize the importance of knowledge, skill development and teamwork.

Medalists will earn the opportunity to represent Delaware at the National Conference this summer at the National Harbor, Maryland. There, more than 8,000 students from throughout the world will participate.

For more, visit detsa.org.