Today is Monday, March 25, 2019, the 84th day of the year.

Today’s weather:

Showers are possible in some areas today with a high of 65. Low 36.

From our calendar

The Kent County Public Library, 497 South Red Haven Lane, Dover, hosts a discussion titled “Women Justices of the U.S. Supreme Court” beginning at 6:30 p.m. It took 191 years after the founding of the U.S. Supreme Court for the first woman to be confirmed. To date, only four women have achieved the position of Supreme Court Justice: Sandra Day O'Connor, Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Sonia Sotomayor and Elena Kagan. Explore how their unique personalities and determination enabled them to break the glass ceiling of the highest court in the land and take their place in history. Limited seating; preregistration is encouraged.

A special day:

Today is Tolkien Reading Day and, if you haven’t already done so, it is a good time to pick up the Lord of The Rings trilogy and give it a read. This day was chosen for the celebration – first held in 2003 – because, as noted in the book, it marks the downfall of Sauron.

Morning chuckle:

The tree trimmer was so good that when he finished he took a bough.