Indian River School District parents are encouraged to register their children for kindergarten for the 2019-20 school year.

Registration is for children who will be 5 years old on or before Aug. 31. Parents can register their child by presenting an original birth certificate, proof of immunization, proof of residency and the required district registration forms to the child’s home school. A district registration packet is available at irsd.net. Children currently enrolled in a district preschool program do not need to register for kindergarten.

Parents who do not know which school their child will be attending can visit Delaware’s school locator at bit.ly/1CqwCHU.

The district will hold a series of kindergarten registration sessions April 1-4. Parents are encouraged to call their student’s school in advance during that week to schedule an appointment.