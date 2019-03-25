Rehoboth Reads will host “A Conversation About the Death Penalty with Judy Catterton” with writer and legal expert Judy Catterton from 5:30 to 7 p.m. April 16 at Rehoboth Beach Public Library, 226 Rehoboth Ave., as part of the events surrounding its “One Book, One Community” project.

This presentation will include a history of the death penalty in the U.S., arguments made by proponents, arguments made by opponents, considerations of racial disparity, costs both economic and emotional, and current issues before the courts.

Rehoboth Reads is a new project that involves the city-wide reading and discussion of a single book. The book selected for 2019 is Bryan Stevenson’s “Just Mercy,” the true story of an idealistic young lawyer who tries to overcome inequalities in the justice system. One of the cases in the book concerns Walter McMillian, a young man who was sentenced to die for a notorious murder he insisted he didn’t commit.

Catterton practiced law in the Washington, D.C., area for more than 35 years, where she served as a prosecutor and chief of a Major Offender Bureau before becoming a partner in Catterton, Kemp and Mason. She served as president of the Maryland Criminal Defense Attorneys Association, was a consultant to the Maryland Office of the Public Defender and is a fellow in the American College of Trial Lawyers, an organization that allows 1 percent of all a state’s lawyers to be nominated.

Catterton taught criminal procedure and trial practice, has lectured and is considered an expert on capital punishment. She writes and publishes essays describing her work with death row inmates.

The event is free, but space is limited so reservations are strongly encouraged.

For registration and more, visit rehobothreads.com/events.