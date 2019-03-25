“Y not be Healthy” will be the theme of the day when staff, members and volunteers of the YMCA of Delaware converge on the state capitol at 11 a.m. March 26 for Advocacy Day in the second floor House Hearing Room of Legislative Hall, 411 Legislative Ave., Dover.

President and CEO Deborah Bagatta-Bowles will lead the way at Legislative Hall where she will be joined by the Senior Vice President and Chief Government Affairs Officer for YMCA of the USA Neal Denton. Director of the Delaware Division of Public Health Karyl Rattay will also be on hand to help the Y promote its healthy living message.

In Delaware, the YMCA is a leader in reducing health care costs through programs like diabetes prevention, which is an evidence-based program that helps those at high risk adopt and maintain healthy lifestyles while reducing their chances of developing type 2 diabetes.

Visitors and Delaware employees at Legislative Hall will get a taste of the “Y not be Healthy” initiative when youth participants of the Walnut Street YMCA’s Teen Workforce Development Program will offer samples of healthy meal options like fresh turkey wraps, chicken salad and turkey sandwiches with green apples and swiss cheese. At 11:30 a.m., a family style lunch will be hosted by the Y on the second floor in the House Hearing Room. Taste testers will be encouraged to vote on their favorite items. The winning entrée will be permanently added to the menu at Simaron, Legislative Hall’s eatery located in the building thanks to a new partnership developed with Simaron’s Chef Edmond and the Y.

YMCA leadership will meet with Gov. John Carney, along with Representatives and Senators, at 2 p.m. for a discussion about the programs and services the Y provides to Delawareans. More than 100,000 people benefit from the Y’s key initiatives that focus on youth development, healthy living, and social responsibility.

For more, call 438-3301 or email at nfreedman@ymcade.org.