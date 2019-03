The American Legion Auxiliary Unit 28 will host a roast beef dinner from 4 to 6 p.m. Aug. 28 at the Post Home, 31768 Legion Road, Millsboro.

Dinner will include dessert and beverage; DJ John Miller will provide music until 8 p.m. Tickets are $8 per person and are available at the auxiliary office and bar.

For more, call 381-3897.