The Archaeological Society of Delaware will host two training opportunities this spring.

The Basic Archaeology Class is set for 1 to 3 p.m. April 6 at Battery 519, Fort Miles, Cape Henlopen State Park, 15099 Cape Henlopen Drive, Lewes.

In this two-hour class, John McCarthy will provide attendees an overview of archaeology terminology, regional cultural history going back 14,000 years and methods that are used in the Delaware State Parks Time Traveler program. While not required for participation in Time Traveler field programs, it is highly recommended. Those who complete the class are awarded the embroidered Time Traveler patch. The class is free and open to those 10 and older. To register, email john.mccarthy@delaware.gov or call 739-9188.

The Hands-on Prehistoric Ceramics Identification training is set for 10 a.m. to noon April 13 at the Nature Center of Killens Pond State Park, 5025 Killens Pond Road, Felton.

Veteran Delaware archaeologist Dan Griffith will lead this class on the Native American pottery found in the state. Attendees will work with actual sherds to learn to identify paste, temper and surface decoration traits for this important class of artifacts. The class is free for Archaeological Society of Delaware members, open to high school-aged students and adults. Membership is $15 per year; visit delawarearchaeology.org/membership for more. To register, email john.mccarthy@delaware.gov or call 739-9188.

For more, visit delawarearchaeology.org.