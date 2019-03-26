Bayhealth Neurosurgery welcomed board-certified neurosurgeon Dawn Tartaglione as its new medical director.

She joins expert neurosurgeons James D. Mills and Nasrollah Fatehi. Tartaglione’s clinical interests include brain and spinal tumor surgery; deep brain stimulation surgery; stereotactic radiosurgery; as well as treatment of degenerative diseases and traumatic injuries of the brain and spine.

Bayhealth Neurosurgery provides comprehensive and specialized neurosurgical care to patients with disorders of the nervous system, including the brain and spinal cord. Bayhealth neurosurgeons collaborate with doctors in emergency medicine, critical care, diagnostic imaging and oncology on complex cases and perform life-saving surgeries involving head or spine injuries, seizures and stroke.

Before coming to Bayhealth, Tartaglione was an attending neurosurgeon with AllianceHealth Midwest in Midwest City, Oklahoma. Formerly, she was chief of neurosurgery at Genesys Regional Medical Center in Grand Blanc, Michigan, and president of the Michigan Neurosurgery Clinic. She has a medical degree from the Chicago College of Osteopathic Medicine at Midwestern University, and completed an internship and neurosurgery residency at Garden City Hospital through the Michigan State University Consortium.

Tartaglione was named a Fellow in the American College of Osteopathic Surgeons in recognition of her active involvement. Currently the ACOS immediate past president, she has served on their board of governors, as chair of numerous committees and as president of their neurosurgery discipline. She’s also shared her expertise in academia as a mentor, instructor and board examiner and was a member of the clinical faculty at Michigan State University.

Bayhealth Neurosurgery is located at 540 S. Governors Ave., Suite 100, Dover, and 1532 Savannah Road, Unit B, Lewes.

For more, call 526-1470.