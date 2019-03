Members of the Cape Henlopen Elks Lodge recently visited the Veterans Resource Center at Delaware Technical Community College in Georgetown to donate $1,500 toward a scholarship for student-veterans.

The Cape Henlopen Elks Lodge made previous donations to Delaware Tech for the Veterans Resource Center and scholarships for student veterans.

For more on how Del Tech helps veterans, visit go.dtcc.edu/veterans, call 259-6073 or email ashowel3@dtcc.edu.