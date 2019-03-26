For school construction and district operations

The Capital School District will hold a special referendum Tuesday, April 9 to authorize bonds to fund projected school construction.

It is a three-part ballot initiative:

1) funding for building and equipping two 800-pupil middle schools;

2) funding for upgrades and equipment for those schools and for upgrades and bathrooms at Central Middle School (which will become an elementary school);

3) to support ongoing operations in the face of declining state funding.

Polls open at 7 a.m. Tuesday, April 9 and will remain open until 8 p.m.

Polling places are the Hartly Elementary School, South Dover Elementary School, Towne Point Elementary School and William Henry Middle School.

United States citizens 18 years of age and older residing in the Capital School District at the time of the vote are eligible, whether or not they are a registered voter for a general election. Proof of identity and residence is required.

Voters may vote only once even if they have more than one child in school in the district. Voters may cast ballots even if they do not have children attending school.

Get information on absentee voting from the Department of Elections, Kent County Office, 100 Enterprise Place, Suite 5, Dover.