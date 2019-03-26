The fifth annual Delaware Pathways Conference, set for 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. April 8 at Dover Downs Conference Center, 1131 N. Dupont Highway, will welcome hundreds of employers, educators, school administrators, school counselors, parents and guardians, community-based organizations, legislators and policymakers to learn more about the steps taken to prepare all youth for career success.

Attendees will have the opportunity to learn more about how Delaware, as a national exemplar in career pathways work, is addressing critical workforce needs, connecting students to college and career options, expanding equitable access to support services and leveraging existing resources to build a collaborative, cohesive workforce pipeline.

Central to this year's conference is the Pathways Experience, which is an opportunity for participants to interact with teams of students and educators from across the state, who will be ready to answer questions about their work, what Delaware Pathways has meant to them and share their first-hand experiences.

Highlights from the conference program include:

— Ensuring Equitable Access to Delaware Pathways, exploring initiatives and approaches designed to increase student equity by understanding and eliminating the systemic barriers that exist within the education and workforce development systems.

— A moderated panel discussion on the 6 Industry Councils created by the Office of Work-Based Learning at Delaware Tech, focused on work-based learning professional development opportunities for employers and how to access tools and support

— Plenary talks on the “Future of Work” and “How to be the Coach that Every Child Needs” by leading experts.

— Pathways student stories from current and former Delaware Pathways students, sharing their first-hand program experiences.

— Ten unique breakout sessions covering a breadth of specific education- and workforce-related issues.

Registration is available at pathwaysexperience.eventbrite.com.

For more, visit delawarepathways.org.